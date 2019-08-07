/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investments to support local women-led companies/ Français Français

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Markham to join women entrepreneurs and business leaders for an announcement of federal investments to support local women entrepreneurs.

Event:

Women Entrepreneurship Strategy funding announcement at ventureLAB innovation centre


Date:

Wednesday, August 7, 2019


Time:

1:00 to 2:00 p.m.


Location:

ventureLAB


3600 Steeles Avenue East                                                           


Markham, Ontario            

               

