/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investments to support local women-led companies/

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Markham to join women entrepreneurs and business leaders for an announcement of federal investments to support local women entrepreneurs.

Event: Women Entrepreneurship Strategy funding announcement at ventureLAB innovation centre



Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019



Time: 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.



Location: ventureLAB

3600 Steeles Avenue East

Markham, Ontario

