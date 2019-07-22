/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investments to help small businesses export and to support women entrepreneurs/

CALGARY, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Calgary to announce federal investments to support more Albertan small businesses in exporting to new markets and to announce investments in women entrepreneurs. She will be joined by the Honourable Kent Hehr, Member of Parliament for Calgary Centre.

Event: Mobilizing SMEs to Export initiative announcement

Date: Monday, July 22, 2019



Time: 11:00 to 11:30 a.m.



Location: The Chocolate Lab (Chinatown)

202D Centre Street South East

Calgary, Alberta



Event: Women Entrepreneurship Strategy announcement

Date: Monday, July 22, 2019



Time: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.



Location: Momentum Community Economic Development Society

16–2936 Radcliffe Drive South East

Calgary, Alberta

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

