/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investments to help small businesses export and to support women entrepreneurs/

Jul 22, 2019, 04:00 ET
CALGARY, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Calgary to announce federal investments to support more Albertan small businesses in exporting to new markets and to announce investments in women entrepreneurs. She will be joined by the Honourable Kent Hehr, Member of Parliament for Calgary Centre.
Event:
Mobilizing SMEs to Export initiative announcement
Date:
Monday, July 22, 2019
Time:
11:00 to 11:30 a.m.
Location:
The Chocolate Lab (Chinatown)
Event:
Women Entrepreneurship Strategy announcement
Date:
Monday, July 22, 2019
Time:
2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Location:
Momentum Community Economic Development Society
