/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investment to help women entrepreneurs export to new markets/

TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honorable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Toronto to announce an investment in the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada through the WES Ecosystem Fund. She will also be announcing federal investments in four women businesses.

Event: Women Entrepreneurship Strategy funding announcement and

panel on export promotion



Date: Friday, June 28, 2019



Time: 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.



Location: Consulate-General of Japan in Toronto, Sakura Room

77 King Street West, Suite 3300

Toronto, Ontario

