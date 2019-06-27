/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investment to help women entrepreneurs export to new markets/ Français

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Jun 27, 2019, 06:00 ET

TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honorable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Toronto to announce an investment in the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada through the WES Ecosystem Fund. She will also be announcing federal investments in four women businesses.

Event:

Women Entrepreneurship Strategy funding announcement and
panel on export promotion


Date:

Friday, June 28, 2019


Time: 

3:30 to 5:00 p.m.


Location: 

Consulate-General of Japan in Toronto, Sakura Room

77 King Street West, Suite 3300


Toronto, Ontario

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

