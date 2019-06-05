/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investment in clean technology at Invest Canada conference/

VANCOUVER, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be announcing an investment in Canada's clean tech industry.

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2019



Time: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.



Location: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver

Stanley Room

39 Smithe Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

Follow @CanadaBusiness on social media for business-related news: Twitter , Facebook

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

