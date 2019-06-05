/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investment in clean technology at Invest Canada conference/ Français

VANCOUVER, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be announcing an investment in Canada's clean tech industry.

Date:

Wednesday, June 5, 2019


Time:

10:30 to 11:15 a.m.


Location:

JW Marriott Parq Vancouver  
Stanley Room
39 Smithe Street
Vancouver, British Columbia

