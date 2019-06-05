/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investment in clean technology at Invest Canada conference/ Français
Jun 05, 2019, 09:00 ET
VANCOUVER, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be announcing an investment in Canada's clean tech industry.
Date:
Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Time:
10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
Location:
JW Marriott Parq Vancouver
For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
