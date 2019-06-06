/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Monsef will give remarks on Canada's commitment to women's rights and gender equality at home and internationally at the Community Foundations of Canada's annual general meeting/

OTTAWA, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will give remarks on Canada's commitment to women's rights and gender equality at home and internationally at the Community Foundations of Canada's annual general meeting.

The details are as follows:

Date: June 6, 2019

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location:

Victoria Convention Centre

720 Douglas Street,

Victoria, BC

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

All times are local.

SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality

For further information: Braeson Holland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 343-549-8825; Valérie Haché, Senior Communications Advisor, Department for Women and Gender Equality, 819-420-8684

