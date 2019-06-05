/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister McKenna to make an announcement in Ottawa on World Environment Day/

OTTAWA , June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will make an announcement on World Environment Day. The announcement will be followed by a media availability.

Event: Announcement and Media Availability Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2019 Time: 12:15 p.m. (EDT) Location: Dominion Arboretum

74 National Capital Commission Scenic Driveway (Second Lookout)

Ottawa, Ontario

Note for media: The event will be held outdoors. Please plan for appropriate footwear.

The announcement will be livestreamed on the Environment and Climate Change Canada Facebook page.

Media are encouraged to register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca

