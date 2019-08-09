/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister McKenna to announce support for Canada's innovators and entrepreneurs/

OTTAWA, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will announce support for Canada's innovators and entrepreneurs in the agriculture sector.

Event: Announcement and Media Availability Date: Friday, August 9, 2019 Time: 11:00 a.m. (EDT) Location: Outside integrated growth facility (research greenhouses)

Central Experimental Farm

960 Carling Ave

Ottawa, Ontario

Media are encouraged to express their interest and register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada. Once registered, media relations will advise registered media of any changes to the event.

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca

