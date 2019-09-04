/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister MacAulay and Premier King to make important announcement regarding the well-being of Veterans and their families/

STRATFORD, PE, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, along with the Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, will make an important announcement that will positively impact the well-being of Veterans and their families in Prince Edward Island.

Minister MacAulay along with other event participants will be available to media and for a photo opportunity following the announcement.

Location: Stratford Town Hall

Southport Room

234 Shakespeare Dr

Stratford, PE



Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2019



Time: 10:00 AM (AST)

