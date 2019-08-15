/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Lebouthillier to announce funding for Usimax, an SME in the Canadian steel and aluminum sector/ Français

SAINT-GEORGES, QC, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honorable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, will announce funding for Usimax Inc., a steel and aluminum sector company in the Beauce region.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date:
Thursday, August 15, 2019

Time:
2:30 p.m.

Location:
Usimax Inc.
1155 98th Street
Saint-Georges, Quebec
G5Y 8J5

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Tel.: 343-291-1710; Source: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Tel.: 514-283-7443, Email: dec.media.ced@canada.ca

