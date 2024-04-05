GATINEAU, QC, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, will be in Whitehorse to make an announcement on housing.

The Minister will be accompanied by Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon.

A media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 10:30 a.m. MST





To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 9:30 a.m. MST on Friday, April 5, 2024.

For further information: (media only): Laurent De Casanove, Press secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, [email protected]; Media Relations Office: Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]