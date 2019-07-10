/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Joly and Minister Wilson to Make Announcement about the Gustave-Blanche Building Modernization Project at Université Sainte-Anne/

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and the Honourable Gordon Wilson, Nova Scotia Minister of the Environment, will make an announcement about the Gustave-Blanche Building modernization project at Université Sainte-Anne.

POINTE-DE-L'ÉGLISE, NS, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and the Honourable Gordon Wilson, Nova Scotia Minister of the Environment, will make an announcement Wednesday about the Gustave-Blanche Building modernization project at Université Sainte-Anne, which will benefit students and residents of the Clare community.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

TIME:

9 a.m.

PLACE:

Université Sainte-Anne

Chapel, 2nd floor, Gustave-Blanche Building

Pointe-de-l'Église, Nova Scotia

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only) Jérémy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, jeremy.ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

