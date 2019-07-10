/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Joly and Minister Wilson to Make Announcement about the Gustave-Blanche Building Modernization Project at Université Sainte-Anne/ Français
Jul 10, 2019, 07:00 ET
The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and the Honourable Gordon Wilson, Nova Scotia Minister of the Environment, will make an announcement about the Gustave-Blanche Building modernization project at Université Sainte-Anne.
POINTE-DE-L'ÉGLISE, NS, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and the Honourable Gordon Wilson, Nova Scotia Minister of the Environment, will make an announcement Wednesday about the Gustave-Blanche Building modernization project at Université Sainte-Anne, which will benefit students and residents of the Clare community.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
DATE:
Wednesday, July 10, 2019
TIME:
9 a.m.
PLACE:
Université Sainte-Anne
Chapel, 2nd floor, Gustave-Blanche Building
Pointe-de-l'Église, Nova Scotia
