/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Hussen to announce funding for quality child care in Toronto/

Aug 12, 2019, 06:00 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, accompanied by Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, will announce how the Government of Canada is supporting early childhood education and quality child care in Toronto.

This announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE:

Monday, August 12, 2019


TIME:

10:00 a.m.


PLACE

The Learning Enrichment Foundation
116 Industry Street
Toronto, Ontario

For further information: (media only): Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

