/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Hajdu visits Canada Summer Jobs employers in the Brampton and Mississauga area/

OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - On Wednesday, August 14, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, will visit organizations participating in the Canada Summer Jobs program to hear from employers and youth on how they are benefiting from the program.

EVENT 1: Visit with Ruby Sahota, Member of Parliament for Brampton North



TIME: 1:30 p.m.



PLACE: Heart Lake Conservation Area

10818 Heart Lake Road

Brampton, Ontario



Both Minister Hajdu and MP Sahota will be available for a photo opportunity.

EVENT 2: Visit with Gagan Sikand, Member of Parliament for Mississauga–Streetsville



TIME: 4:00 p.m.



PLACE: Meadowvale Community Centre

6655 Glen Erin Drive

Mississauga, Ontario



Both Minister Hajdu and MP Sikand will be available for a photo opportunity.

EVENT 3: Visit with Sven Spengemann, Member of Parliament for Mississauga–Lakeshore



TIME: 5:45 p.m.



PLACE: 1077 North Service Road

Suite 30

Mississauga, Ontario



Both Minister Hajdu and MP Spengemann will be available for a photo opportunity.

