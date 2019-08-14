/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Hajdu visits Canada Summer Jobs employers in the Brampton and Mississauga area/ Français

OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - On Wednesday, August 14, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, will visit organizations participating in the Canada Summer Jobs program to hear from employers and youth on how they are benefiting from the program.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

EVENT 1:

Visit with Ruby Sahota, Member of Parliament for Brampton North


TIME:

1:30 p.m.


PLACE:

Heart Lake Conservation Area
10818 Heart Lake Road
Brampton, Ontario


Both Minister Hajdu and MP Sahota will be available for a photo opportunity.

EVENT 2:

Visit with Gagan Sikand, Member of Parliament for Mississauga–Streetsville


TIME:

4:00 p.m.


PLACE:

Meadowvale Community Centre
6655 Glen Erin Drive
Mississauga, Ontario


Both Minister Hajdu and MP Sikand will be available for a photo opportunity.


EVENT 3:

Visit with Sven Spengemann, Member of Parliament for Mississauga–Lakeshore


TIME:

5:45 p.m.


PLACE:

1077 North Service Road
Suite 30
Mississauga, Ontario


Both Minister Hajdu and MP Spengemann will be available for a photo opportunity.

