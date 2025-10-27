/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Hajdu to make an announcement in Ottawa ahead of Budget 2025/ Français
News provided byEmployment and Social Development Canada
Oct 27, 2025, 06:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, will make an announcement ahead of Budget 2025 on new Government of Canada measures to support Canadian workers.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change.
|
Date:
|
Monday, October 27, 2025
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. EDT
|
Place:
|
Extendicare Medex
1865 Baseline Road
Ottawa, Ontario
Notes for media:
To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet.
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For information: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]
