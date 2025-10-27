GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, will make an announcement ahead of Budget 2025 on new Government of Canada measures to support Canadian workers.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change.

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025 Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT Place: Extendicare Medex 1865 Baseline Road Ottawa, Ontario

Notes for media:

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For information: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]