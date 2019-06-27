/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Hajdu to announce federal investment in women entrepreneurs/

PASS LAKE, ON, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be joined by local women entrepreneurs as she announces a federal investment in women's entrepreneurship.

Event: Women Entrepreneurship Strategy announcement



Date: Thursday, June 27, 2019



Time: 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.



Location: Sleepy G Farm

39 Hansen Road

Pass Lake, Ontario

