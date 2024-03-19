/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Ferrada to participate at Ottawa Tourism's Shine On Awards/ Français
Mar 19, 2024, 06:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency for the Regions of Quebec, will celebrate Ottawa's visitor economy and recognize the service offerings of front line hospitality workers at Ottawa Tourism's Shine On Awards.
Date: Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm (ET)
Location:
Canadian Museum of History
100 Laurier Street
Gatineau, Quebec
Follow @cdntourism on X (Twitter) and Instagram.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, 613-327-5918, [email protected]; Media Relations: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]
Share this article