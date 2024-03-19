GATINEAU, QC, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency for the Regions of Quebec, will celebrate Ottawa's visitor economy and recognize the service offerings of front line hospitality workers at Ottawa Tourism's Shine On Awards.

Date: Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (ET)

Location:

Canadian Museum of History

100 Laurier Street

Gatineau, Quebec

Stay connected

Follow @cdntourism on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, 613-327-5918, [email protected]; Media Relations: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]