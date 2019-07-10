/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Duncan to announce investment in college-industry partnerships at Sheridan College/

BRAMPTON, ON, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will announce an investment in research and innovation partnerships between Sheridan College and local businesses.

Date: Wednesday, July 10, 2019



Time: 9:30 a.m. (ET)



Location: Sheridan College

Davis Campus

C-Wing Atrium

7899 McLaughlin Road

Brampton, Ontario

For Canadian science news, follow @CDNScience on social media: Twitter , Instagram , Facebook

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Daniele Medlej, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Science and Sport, 343-291-4204, daniele.medlej@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations- mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

