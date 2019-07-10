/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Duncan to announce investment in college-industry partnerships at Sheridan College/ Français
BRAMPTON, ON, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will announce an investment in research and innovation partnerships between Sheridan College and local businesses.
Date:
Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Time:
9:30 a.m. (ET)
Location:
Sheridan College
