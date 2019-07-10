/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Duclos will visit Boucherville to make an announcement about the Canada Child Benefit/

GATINEAU, QC, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, will make an announcement about how the Government of Canada is improving the Canada Child Benefit to better help middle‑class families and those working hard to join the middle class.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Wednesday, July 10, 2019



TIME : 12:30 p.m.



PLACE: Boucherville Judo Club

490 du Lac Road

Boucherville, Quebec

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

