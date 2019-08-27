/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Duclos will make an announcement in Montréal on supporting diversity across Canada/ Français
Aug 27, 2019, 06:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, along with Emmanuel Dubourg, Member of Parliament for Bourassa, will make an announcement about how the Government of Canada is advancing diversity and taking positive action to ensure social inclusion for Black Canadians.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.
|
DATE:
|
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
|
TIME:
|
1:00 p.m.
|
PLACE:
|
Nelson Mandela Pavilion
