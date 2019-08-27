/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Duclos will make an announcement in Montréal on supporting diversity across Canada/

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, along with Emmanuel Dubourg, Member of Parliament for Bourassa, will make an announcement about how the Government of Canada is advancing diversity and taking positive action to ensure social inclusion for Black Canadians.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Tuesday, August 27, 2019



TIME : 1:00 p.m.



PLACE : Nelson Mandela Pavilion

4920 Vézina Street

Montréal, Quebec

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P., Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

