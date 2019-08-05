/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Duclos will be in Richmond to highlight improvements on Old Age Security and Guaranteed Income Supplement/

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, will announce how the Government of Canada is improving Old Age Security and Guaranteed Income Supplement benefits to ensure seniors are well supported.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Tuesday, August 6, 2019



TIME : 3:30 p.m.



PLACE Minoru Centre for Active Living

7191 Granville Avenue

Richmond, British Columbia

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Valérie Glazer, Press Secretar, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546, Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

