Government of Canada supports Quebec music scene.

QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Quebec Lieutenant and Member of Parliament (Québec), will announce financial support on Thursday, which will help a cultural organization in Québec acquire and renovate creative spaces as well as produce and distribute its work. He will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, and the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities.

Thursday October 17, 2024

9:30 a.m.

