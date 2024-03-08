CALGARY, AB, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will participate in an armchair discussion at the Calgary Chamber of Commerce about Canada's place in the continental and global economy. The discussion will be moderated by Deborah Yedlin, the Chamber's President and CEO.

Date: Friday, March 8, 2024

Time: 12:00 noon (MT)

Media scrum: 1:30 to 2 pm (MT)

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations ([email protected]) to receive event location details and confirm their attendance. Please arrive no later than 15 minutes before the start of the event.

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Audrey Champoux, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]