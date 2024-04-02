Apr 02, 2024, 07:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, April 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, will be in Calgary to make a housing announcement.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
Date:
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Time:
10:30 a.m. MDT
Place:
Homespace Calgary Legacy Building
933 5 Ave SW
Calgary, Alberta
To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 9:30 a.m. MDT on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For further information: Mathis Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]
