GATINEAU, QC, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, will make an announcement regarding Indigenous reconciliation.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024



Time: 12:00 p.m. [MDT]



Place: AKSIS #300, 10055 106 Street NW Edmonton, Alberta

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 11:00 a.m. [MDT] on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For information (media only): Mathis Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]