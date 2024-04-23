/R E P E A T --Media Advisory - Minister Boissonnault to highlight Budget 2024: Fairness for Every Generation investments in Edmonton/ Français
Apr 23, 2024, 10:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, will make an announcement regarding Indigenous reconciliation.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
Date:
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Time:
12:00 p.m. [MDT]
Place:
AKSIS
#300, 10055 106 Street NW
Edmonton, Alberta
To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 11:00 a.m. [MDT] on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For further information: For information (media only): Mathis Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]
