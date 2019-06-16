/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Bains to lead Canadian delegation at the International Paris Air Show/

OTTAWA, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will be in Paris, France, on June 17 and 18 to attend the 2019 International Paris Air Show and meet with key stakeholders in the aerospace, space and defence sectors.

Dates: Monday and Tuesday, June 17 and 18, 2019



Location: Parc des Expositions Paris-le Bourget

93350 Le Bourget

France



The following events are open to media:



Opening of the Canadian Pavilion and tour of Pavilion



Participants: The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport



Date: Monday, June 17, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m. (Paris time)



Location: Canadian Pavilion

Parc des Expositions Paris-le Bourget

93350 Le Bourget

France



Fireside Chat with the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada Bains



Participants: The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development



Date: Monday, June 17, 2019



Time: 1:00 p.m. (Paris time)



Location: Canadian Pavilion

Parc des Expositions Paris-le Bourget

93350 Le Bourget

France

