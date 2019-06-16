/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Bains to lead Canadian delegation at the International Paris Air Show/ Français

Jun 16, 2019, 06:00 ET

OTTAWA, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will be in Paris, France, on June 17 and 18 to attend the 2019 International Paris Air Show and meet with key stakeholders in the aerospace, space and defence sectors.

Dates:

Monday and Tuesday, June 17 and 18, 2019


Location:

Parc des Expositions Paris-le Bourget
93350 Le Bourget
France


The following events are open to media:


Opening of the Canadian Pavilion and tour of Pavilion


Participants:

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport


Date:

Monday, June 17, 2019


Time:

10:00 a.m. (Paris time)


Location:

Canadian Pavilion
Parc des Expositions Paris-le Bourget
93350 Le Bourget
France


Fireside Chat with the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada Bains


Participants:

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development 


Date:

Monday, June 17, 2019


Time:

1:00 p.m. (Paris time)


Location:

Canadian Pavilion
Parc des Expositions Paris-le Bourget
93350 Le Bourget
France

For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

