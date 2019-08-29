/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Kent Hehr to Announce Support for Arts and Culture Organizations in Calgary and Southern Alberta/

The Honourable Kent Hehr, Member of Parliament (Calgary Centre), will announce federal support for a variety of arts organizations, festivals, celebrations and other cultural events across Calgary and southern Alberta

CALGARY, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kent Hehr, Member of Parliament (Calgary Centre), will announce support for arts and culture organizations across Calgary and southern Alberta on Thursday. He will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Thursday, August 29, 2019

TIME:

9:30 a.m.

PLACE:

Arts Commons

205 8th Avenue S.E.

Calgary, Alberta

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

