/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Launch of Canada's Connectivity and Rural Economic Development Stratégies/

NEW ROSS, NS, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, for the launch of the country's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, supported by a new federal Connectivity Strategy to make high-speed Internet accessible and mobile connectivity available to all Canadians.

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2019



Time: 9:30 am (ADT)



Location: Learning Centre (Hearth Room)

Ross Farm Museum*

4568 Highway 12

New Ross, Nova Scotia



*Take Exit #9 from highway 103 or Exit #13 from Highway 101 and follow sign to New Ross. The venue is about 30 minutes from Exit #13 and about 20 minutes from Exit #9. The Hearth Room is located on the lower level of the Learning Centre.

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/InfrastructureCanadaENG/

For further information: Émilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Infrastructure Canada, Media Relations, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media-medias.infc@canada.ca; ; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

