/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Launch of Canada's Connectivity and Rural Economic Development Stratégies/

Jun 27, 2019, 06:30 ET
NEW ROSS, NS, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, for the launch of the country's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, supported by a new federal Connectivity Strategy to make high-speed Internet accessible and mobile connectivity available to all Canadians.
Date:
Thursday, June 27, 2019
Time:
9:30 am (ADT)
Location:
Learning Centre (Hearth Room)
Ross Farm Museum*
4568 Highway 12
New Ross, Nova Scotia
*Take Exit #9 from highway 103 or Exit #13 from Highway 101 and follow sign to New Ross. The venue is about 30 minutes from Exit #13 and about 20 minutes from Exit #9. The Hearth Room is located on the lower level of the Learning Centre.
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/InfrastructureCanadaENG/
