VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ - VIA Rail and Hack Club cordially invite members of the media to witness the launch of a unique journey blending innovation and collaboration. Join us as 50 of the world's most talented high school coders, hackers, and makers set off on VIA Rail's iconic transcontinental train, The Canadian, on a quest to develop tech-driven solutions for environmental challenges.

This once-in-a-lifetime experience will see the members of the Hack Club (a non-profit network dedicated to empowering youth to create a more sustainable future with technology) travelling from Vancouver to Toronto to Montréal on a 4-day "mobile hackathon". They'll witness Canada's pristine landscapes and engage in projects and workshops focused on sustainability, environmental stewardship, and tackling today's and tomorrow's climate challenges.

To celebrate this remarkable collaboration and the adventure ahead, VIA Rail will host a special event in Vancouver, and we would be delighted to have media representatives join us, cover the story, and share this exciting journey with their audience.

Key details for the event include:

When: Monday, July 22, 2024

10:30 a.m. PT



Where: VIA Rail's Pacific Central Station

1150 Station St, Vancouver, BC V6A 2X7



Who: The event will feature remarks by local leaders, including Vancouver Deputy Mayor Mike Klassen,

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and MP for Vancouver Granville, Taleeb

Noormohamed, along Hack Club founder Zach Latta, VIA Rail's Chief Commercial Officer Michael Acosta.



RSVP: Please confirm your attendance by replying at [email protected]. We look forward to your

presence at this celebration of youth innovation and our collective journey towards a more sustainable

future.

About Hack Club

Hack Club is a global nonprofit network of high school makers & student-led coding clubs where young people build the agency, the network, & the technical talent to think big & do big things in the world. Founded in 2014 by 16-year-old Zach Latta, Hack Clubs are now in nearly 400 high schools with 10,000 students each year. To learn more, please visit their website: https://hackclub.com .

About VIA Rail

VIA Rail Canada's mandate is to operate the national passenger rail service on behalf of the Government of Canada, and to provide a safe, accessible, efficient, reliable, sustainable, and environmentally responsible service that meets the needs of Canadian passengers. VIA Rail operates intercity trains connecting over 400 communities across Canada and ensuring rail transportation services to regional and remote communities. The Corporation safely transported over four million passengers in 2023 and has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada. For more, visit our website: https://corpo.viarail.ca/en.

Media contact: [email protected]