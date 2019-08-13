/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Yellowknife/ Français
Aug 13, 2019, 09:00 ET
YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable Alfred Moses, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs.
Date:
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Time:
11:30 a.m. (MDT)
Location:
Government of the Northwest Territories Legislative Assembly – Outdoor Teepee
4517 48 Street
Yellowknife, Northwest Territories
For further information: Émilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Jay Boast, Communications Planning Specialist, Department of Municipal and Community Affairs, Government of the Northwest Territories, 867-767-9162 ext. 21044, Jay_boast@gov.nt.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
