/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Riverview/

RIVERVIEW, NB, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding road and recreation improvements with Alaina Lockhart, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and Member of Parliament for Fundy Royal, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Mike Holland Minister of Energy and Resource Development, and Her Worship Ann Seamans, Mayor of Riverview.

Date: Friday, August 16, 2019



Time: 2:00 p.m. ADT



Location: Council Chambers, Town of Riverview

30 Honour House Court

Riverview, New Brunswick

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Bruce Macfarlane, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, 506-444-4583, Bruce.macfarlane@gnb.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

