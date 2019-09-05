/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in O'Leary/

O'LEARY, PE, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; and the Honourable Ernie Hudson, P.E.I. Minister of Social Development and Housing.

Date: Thursday, September 5th, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m. [ADT]



Location: O'Leary Community Sports Centre

424 Main St.

O'Leary, P.E.I.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Monica Granados, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 1(343)550-5691, Monica.Granados2@Canada.ca; April Gallant, Senior Communications Officer, Social Development and Housing, (902) 620 3409, aldgallant@gov.pe.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

