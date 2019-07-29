/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Halifax/

HALIFAX, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Halifax Regional Centre All Ages and Abilities Bikeway Network Project with Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; Rafah DiCostanzo, Member of Legislative Assembly of Nova Scotia for Clayton Park West; and His Worship, Mike Savage, Mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Date: Monday, July 29, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m. [ADT]



Location: I Heart Bikes

(Waterfront shipping container on the boardwalk)

1507 Lower Water Street

Halifax, Nova Scotia



Parking: Available at the Sands at Salter Lot on Lower Water Street.

