/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Important announcement with Canada, British Columbia, and the Tŝilhqot'in Nation/

WILLIAMS LAKE, BC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important announcement with the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, representatives from the Province of BC and leadership from the Tŝilhqot'in Nation.

Date: August 28, 2019

Time: 11:30 a.m. (PDT)        

Where: Tŝilhqot'in Negotiations Office
1729 South Lakeside Drive
Williams Lake BC

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC)

For further information: Matthew Dillon-Leitch, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, 819-997-0002; CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca; Jacey Beck, Communications Manager, Tŝilhqot'in National Government, (403) 998-7581, jbeck@tsilhqotin.ca; Sarah Plank, Media Relations, Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, 250-208-9621

