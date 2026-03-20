FREDERICTON, NB, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to a housing announcement with the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada; the Honourable Susan Holt, Premier of New Brunswick; the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy; the Honourable David Hickey, Minister responsible for the New Brunswick Housing Corporation, and the Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State for Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions and Member of Parliament for Saint John--Kennebecasis.

Date: Friday, March 20, 2026 Time: 11:00 a.m. ADT Location: Maple Leaf Homes

39 Charles Ave

Fredericton, NB E3A 3S3

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Adam Bowie, Communications Manager, New Brunswick Housing Corporation, 506-478-3798, [email protected]