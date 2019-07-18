/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Home-Care Workers Mark 7th Week of Lockout by CarePartners/

SUDBURY, ON, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Seven weeks after being locked out of their jobs by for-profit service provider CarePartners, home-care workers will hold a picket line rally Thursday in downtown Sudbury, where they will call for greater accountability from the Ontario government.

WHO: Locked-out home care workers, community and political supporters, including Nickel Belt MPP and Official Opposition Health Critic France Gélinas.



WHAT: Picket line rally and announcement regarding Ontario government's role.



WHEN: Thursday, July 18, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.



WHERE: Rainbow Centre, corner of Notre Dame Avenue and Ste. Anne Road, Sudbury

About 30 employees at the CarePartners Sudbury office, members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 2020, were locked out of their jobs on May 31 after they refused to accept a company contract offer. The company attempted to impose a contract that did not address key issues including low wages, workplace stress, sick leave and turnover, the union says.

The locked-out employees work as home-care co-ordinators and administration staff. All but one of the employees are women and their top wage, regardless of length of service, is $16.15 an hour.

"CarePartners decided to lock out its employees rather than negotiate a fair collective agreement. They tried to bully workers into accepting a contract that doesn't address their serious concerns," said USW Staff Representative Mike Scott.

"CarePartners is a private, for-profit company that is funded by our provincial tax dollars," Scott noted. "We will be calling on the Ontario government to take a serious look at this situation and whether it condones what is happening here."

