/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Héroux-Devtek Announces the Date of its Fiscal 2020 Q2 Conference Call/

LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) ("Héroux-Devtek" or the "Corporation"), a leading international manufacturer of aerospace products, will report its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, before market opens on Friday, November 8, 2019. The Corporation will hold a conference call to discuss these results on the same day, at 8:30 AM (Eastern Time).

CONFERENCE CALL



Open to: Analysts, investors and all interested parties Date: Friday, November 8, 2019 Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time Call details: 1-888-231-8191 (For all North American participants)

647-427-7450 (For all overseas participants) Please dial-in 15 minutes before the conference call begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a tape-recording of the meeting by calling toll-free 1-855-859-2056 and entering the passcode 4559837 on your phone. Local dial-in numbers for Toronto: 416-849-0833 and Montreal: 514-807-9274 . This recording will be available from Friday, November 8, 2019, as of 11:30 AM until 23:59 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019.

WEBCAST

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Corporation's website in the Investor Relations section under Events.

The Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis will be available on Héroux-Devtek's website: www.herouxdevtek.com

Media wishing to quote an analyst should contact the analyst personally for permission.

ABOUT HÉROUX-DEVTEK

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear, hydraulic and electromechanical actuators, custom ball screws and fracture-critical components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third-largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the commercial and defence sectors. Approximately 90% of the Corporation's sales are outside of Canada, including about 50% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is located in Longueuil, Québec with facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.

For further information: Héroux-Devtek Inc., Stéphane Arsenault, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel.: 450-679-3330; Investor Relations, Catherine Moreau, MERCURE Conseil, Tel.: 514-700-5550, ext. 552, IR@herouxdevtek.com

