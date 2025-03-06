GATINEAU, QC, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and the Honourable Caitlin Cleveland, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment and Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment for the Northwest Territories, will make an announcement on the National School Food Program.

The Ministers will be accompanied by Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories.

A photo opportunity will take place prior to the announcement. A media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025



Time: Photo opportunity and media tour of snack preparation and lunch distribution with students between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. MST.



Announcement and media availability at 11:30 a.m. MST



Place: Mildred Hall School

5408 Franklin Avenue,

Yellowknife,

Northwest Territories

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 10:00 a.m. MST on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Please indicate if attendance will be in-person or virtual. The link will be shared once media are registered.

