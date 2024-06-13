OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, together with the Honourable George Chow, British Columbia's Minister of Citizens' Services, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access in rural British Columbia.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024

Time: 1 pm (PT) / 4 pm (ET)

Location:

The Gathering Place (Thompson Rivers University)

1250 Western Avenue

Williams Lake, British Columbia

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at [email protected] to confirm their attendance or obtain the dial-in information to participate via teleconference.

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | Facebook: Canadian Innovation | Instagram: @cdninnovation | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Government of Canada, Connor Burton, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Government of British Columbia, Media Relations, Government Communications and Public Engagement, 250-889-8370