GATINEAU, QC, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, Dan Vandal, will announce funding helping to create more child care spaces across the province through the Government of Canada's Early Learning and Child Care Infrastructure Fund.

The announcement is being made on behalf of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds.

The Minister will be accompanied by Ben Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024 Time: 2:00 p.m. CDT



Place: YMCA-YWCA of Winnipeg South Branch 5 Fermor Avenue Winnipeg, Manitoba

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 1:00 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

For further information: (media only): Geneviève Lemaire, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]

Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada