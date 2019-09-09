/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada will announce help to reduce barriers to training in the skilled trades/ Français
Sep 09, 2019, 06:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will announce how the Government of Canada is helping Canadians get the skills and training they need to succeed in a changing economy.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
DATE:
Monday, September 9, 2019
TIME:
2:30 p.m.
PLACE:
LiUNA Local 625
