/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Support Safe and Affordable Housing for Veterans in Ottawa/

Jul 09, 2019, 09:00 ET
OTTAWA, July 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing for Veterans in Ottawa.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier and Rawlson King, City Councillor for Rideau–Rockcliffe.
Date:
July 9, 2019
Time:
1:00 p.m.
Place:
745 Mikinak Road
For further information: Alexandre Tremblay, Public Affairs, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 613-748-2559, aatrembl@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
