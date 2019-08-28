/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Support Safe and Affordable Housing for Seniors in Ottawa/

OTTAWA, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to affordable housing for Seniors in Ottawa.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada, and Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with a representative from the City of Ottawa.

Date: August 28, 2019 Time: 2:30 p.m. Place: 567 Cambridge St South, Ottawa, ON

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Audrey-Anne Coulombe, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Media Relations, 613-748-2573, acoulomb@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

