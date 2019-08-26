/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Government of Canada to support green jobs for youth/ Français

News provided by

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Aug 26, 2019, 07:00 ET

OTTAWA, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will announce Government of Canada support for green jobs for youth.

Event:

Announcement and Media Availability

Date:

August 26, 2019

Time:

11:00 a.m. (EDT)

Location:

30 Metcalfe Street, unit 400

Ottawa, Ontario

The event will be live-streamed on the @ec_minister Twitter account.

Media are encouraged to register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada. Media Relations will advise registered media of any changes to the event.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Contacts, Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Environment and Climate Change Canada

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Government of Canada to support green jobs for youth/

News provided by

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Aug 26, 2019, 07:00 ET