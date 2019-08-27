/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to the Report on Federal Investments in Housing/ Français

MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ The federal Government will be making an announcement related to the Report on Federal Investments in Housing.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Date:

August 27, 2019


Time:

2:45 p.m.


Location:

Écoquartier Angus construction site

Construction site main entrance

Molson Street, East side, between Mont-Royal and William-Tremblay

Montréal, QC 

For further information: Audrey-Anne Coulombe, CMHC Ottawa, 613-748-2573, acoulomb@cmhc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

