/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to the Report on Federal Investments in Housing/ Français
Aug 27, 2019, 08:30 ET
MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal Government will be making an announcement related to the Report on Federal Investments in Housing.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).
|
Date:
|
August 27, 2019
|
Time:
|
2:45 p.m.
|
Location:
|
Écoquartier Angus construction site
Construction site main entrance
Molson Street, East side, between Mont-Royal and William-Tremblay
Montréal, QC
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Audrey-Anne Coulombe, CMHC Ottawa, 613-748-2573, acoulomb@cmhc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
Share this article