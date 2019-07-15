/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Announcement Related to the Federal Community Housing Initiative - Phase 2/

QUÉBEC, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal Government will be making an announcement related to the Federal Community Housing Initiative – Phase 2.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Date: July 15, 2019 Time: 2:00 p.m. Location: Coopérative d'habitation les bons amis 625 2e Avenue Quebec, QC G1L 3B5

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Catherine Léger, Public Affairs, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 514-283-7972, cleger@cmhc-schl.gc.ca

