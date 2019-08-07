/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to housing in Winnipeg/ Français
Aug 07, 2019, 07:00 ET
WINNIPEG, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing in Winnipeg.
Media are invited to join the Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre.
Date:
August 7, 2019
Time:
3:00 PM
Location:
175 Colony Street,
Winnipeg, MB
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Len Catling, CMHC, 604-787-1787, lcatling@cmhc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
