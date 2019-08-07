/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to housing in Winnipeg/ Français

WINNIPEG, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing in Winnipeg.

Media are invited to join the Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre.

Date:

August 7, 2019


Time:

3:00 PM


Location:

175 Colony Street,

Winnipeg, MB

