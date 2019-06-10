/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Announcement Related to Housing in Ottawa/ Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Jun 10, 2019, 07:00 ET

OTTAWA, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing in Ottawa.

Media are invited to join Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament Ottawa-Vanier, on behalf of Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

Date:

June 10, 2019


Time:

10:00 a.m.


Location:

765 Montreal Road
Ottawa, ON

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Spencer Magee, CMHC, 647-244-0040, smagee@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Announcement Related to Housing in Ottawa/

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Jun 10, 2019, 07:00 ET