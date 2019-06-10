/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Announcement Related to Housing in Ottawa/

OTTAWA, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing in Ottawa.

Media are invited to join Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament Ottawa-Vanier, on behalf of Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

Date: June 10, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m.



Location: 765 Montreal Road

Ottawa, ON

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Spencer Magee, CMHC, 647-244-0040, smagee@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

