/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to housing in London/

LONDON, ON, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing in London.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West, and Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre.

Date: July 15, 2019



Time: 9:45 AM



Location: 1096 Hamilton Road,

London, ON

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Spencer Magee, CMHC, 647-244-0040, smagee@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

