/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Announcement Related to Housing in Edmonton/ Français
Jul 25, 2019, 07:00 ET
EDMONTON, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing in Edmonton.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources, and Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, along with housing stakeholders.
Date:
July 25, 2019
Time:
9:30 a.m.
Location:
787 Lewis Greens Drive NW
Edmonton, AB
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Angelina Ritacco, CMHC, 416-218-3320, aritacco@cmhc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
