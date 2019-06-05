/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce new approach to mid-career job transitions/ Français

GATINEAU, QC, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development will announce how the Government of Canada will help mid‑career Canadians in the Greater Toronto Area adapt to the changing nature of work.

The announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.

DATE:

Wednesday, June 5, 2019


TIME:

10:00 a.m.


PLACE:

OCAD U CO Studio 

130 Queens Quay East


East Tower, Floor 4R

Toronto, Ontario

