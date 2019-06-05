/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce new approach to mid-career job transitions/ Français
Jun 05, 2019, 06:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development will announce how the Government of Canada will help mid‑career Canadians in the Greater Toronto Area adapt to the changing nature of work.
The announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
|
DATE:
|
Wednesday, June 5, 2019
|
TIME:
|
10:00 a.m.
|
PLACE:
|
OCAD U CO Studio
|
130 Queens Quay East
|
East Tower, Floor 4R
|
Toronto, Ontario
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For further information: (media only): Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
