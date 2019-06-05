/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce new approach to mid-career job transitions/

GATINEAU, QC, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development will announce how the Government of Canada will help mid‑career Canadians in the Greater Toronto Area adapt to the changing nature of work.

The announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Wednesday, June 5, 2019



TIME : 10:00 a.m.



PLACE : OCAD U CO Studio

130 Queens Quay East

East Tower, Floor 4R

Toronto, Ontario

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

